Charity Nzuza faces financial mismanagement allegations: hearings set for February

HEARINGS into the ombudsman investigation against Legal Practices Council (LPC) CEO Charity Nzuza, who is accused of financial mismanagement, is set to go ahead on February 3. Nzuza faces a slew of allegations, which include having refused lifestyle audits for staff and mishandled disciplinary cases.

Ombud for the legal profession, Judge Siraj Desai, confirmed this week that a format for the inquiry is also being established. LPC spokesperson, Kabelo Letebele, said: “The LPC confirms that there was a complaint received from our former Risk and Compliance manager in this regard, the manager had also submitted the same complaint to the Office of the Legal Services Ombud at the same time. “The LPC, guided by its national council, resolved to approach the Legal Ombud to investigate the matter independently, we await outcomes of the investigations.”

One of the matters which the LPC is believed to have mishandled was when Advocate Dali Mpofu was cleared of any wrongdoing by the body in 2022, following his “shut up while I am speaking” remarks while appearing before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture. After hauling Mpofu before the LPC for a disciplinary hearing on an unprofessional conduct charge, the body dismissed the complaints against him. Judge Desai confirmed the newly-elected LPC chairperson, Advocate Pule Seleka SC, referred the allegations and related matters for investigation to the Office of the Ombud.

“We are currently establishing the format of the inquiry and, if possible, will supplement our available staff with the necessary expertise to complete the inquiry as expeditiously as possible. It is envisaged that the hearings will commence on 3 February 2025 and in all likelihood run for a period of two to three months,” said Judge Desai. He confirmed the report from the inquiry will be handed to Advocate Seleka “not later than 30 April 2025”. Judge Desai has urged all practitioners with additional information to communicate with its offices as soon as possible.