Chatsworth church leader accused of raping 14-year-old congregant to bid for bail

The bail application of a Chatsworth church leader, accused of raping a 14-year-old member of his church, was currently under way in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court.
The 31-year-old, who was initially said to be a pastor, is believed to be a youth leader at a church in the Bayview area was arrested on March 7.
The accused, cannot be named, was arrested in a joint operation with SA Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks).
Police said during the arrest the pastor’s laptops and sex aids were seized.
A source told IOL that it is believed there could be more victims.
The bail application was initially postponed as the accused had contracted pink eye in prison. There is currently an outbreak in the eThekwini region.
In court on Wednesday morning, the investigating officer, was cross-examined.
The State opposed the bail application.
At the time of the arrest the MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her dismay that a pastor, entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape.
“It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors. We urge anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations.”
IOL News