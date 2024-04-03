Chatsworth church leader accused of raping 14-year-old congregant to bid for bail

The bail application of a Chatsworth church leader, accused of raping a 14-year-old member of his church, was currently under way in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court. The 31-year-old, who was initially said to be a pastor, is believed to be a youth leader at a church in the Bayview area was arrested on March 7.

The accused, cannot be named, was arrested in a joint operation with SA Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks). Police said during the arrest the pastor’s laptops and sex aids were seized. A source told IOL that it is believed there could be more victims.

The bail application was initially postponed as the accused had contracted pink eye in prison. There is currently an outbreak in the eThekwini region. In court on Wednesday morning, the investigating officer, was cross-examined. The State opposed the bail application.