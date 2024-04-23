Chatsworth church leader granted bail following allegations he raped 14-year-old

A Chatsworth church leader charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl has been granted bail of R5,000. The 31-year-old who cannot be named until he pleads, because he faces a charge of rape, was released on bail on Monday in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court.

Terms of his bail conditions are that he report to a local police station twice a week, relocate to a different address and to not interfere with the complainant. The married church leader was arrested on March 7 in a joint operation by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks). During his arrest police seized laptops and sex aides.

The bail application was initially postponed as the accused had contracted pink eye in prison. At the time of the arrest the MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her dismay that a pastor, entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape. “It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors. We urge anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations.”

The matter will return to court next month for further investigations. In another incident, a 39-year-old Mpumalanga pastor was arrested and charged for the rape of a 15-year-old girl who was a congregant in his church. The rape of the teenage girl allegedly happened at the home of the young girl on January 24.