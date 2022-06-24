Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Chatsworth man arrested with 800 rounds of ammunition during late night raid

Police seized 800 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS

Durban: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly being in possession of 800 rounds of unlawful ammunition.

Chatsworth Police Task Team followed up on information about a man being in unlawful possession of ammunition in the Welbedacht East area.

“During the late hours of the night, police proceeded to the property where a search was conducted and the suspect arrested,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

The man is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday, charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

“The proliferation of firearms and ammunition remains a concern as they can be used in the commission of violent crimes. The SAPS appreciates the commitment from various sectors who have made concerted efforts to assist police in this fight against crime,” said Constable Ngcobo.

The community is urged to continue to report criminal activities to the police or call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

IOL

