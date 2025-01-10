Chatsworth man denied bail in R17 million fraud case

Nadarajen Chetty, 47, a suspected fraudster from Chatsworth who allegedly defrauded individuals and businesses out of more than R17 million, has been denied bail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The State alleges that from December 15, 2022, to April 2023, Chetty lied that he was involved in selling distressed properties or auctioning them to Amesh Harinarian Family Trust, Nayana Properties (Pty) Ltd, Ubuntu Facilities Management (Pty) Ltd, Agile Project Solutions (Pty) Ltd, and Amandla Project Management (Pty) Ltd.

He provided them with various sheriff documentation, attorney letters, and transfer documents which made these companies, and the trust pay admin costs and deposits over this period, towards the full purchase price for the properties at Zimbali, Umhlanga Rocks, Pietermaritzburg, Queensburgh, Pinetown, Durban North, and Malvern, among others. The deposits were paid into two of Chetty’s personal bank accounts and when the companies and trust requested feedback, he would come up with excuses. The complainants (companies and trust) hired a private investigator who ascertained that none of the properties in the areas mentioned were for auction, and that all the documents that were presented to the complainants from the Sheriff’s offices were false. Additionally, the State claims that Chetty was collaborating with other people who would still face arrest.

Chetty was reportedly the main perpetrator communicating with the complainants. The total money that was paid by the complainants to Chetty was R17 201 935,69. In another incident, he sold luxury vehicles that were either stolen or their mileage had been tampered with, and would lie about the model of the car. The cumulative value of other sold vehicles was more than R3 million (R3 590 000,00). Chetty is facing multiple charges of fraud and theft. In 2015, he was sentenced to eight years of direct imprisonment.

He claimed to be a married father of three when he requested bail. He also claimed to be the family’s primary provider. He also claimed to be a taxi owner and driver. He mentioned that he has chronic artery disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. However, the investigating officer (IO) rubbished this and said Chetty is not married nor has children. The IO said Chetty is commonly known as Jerome but when he was selling ‘properties’, he called himself Kevin.

When the State senior prosecutor, Advocate Roshiela Benimadho, pleaded with the court to refuse Chetty’s bail, she said it must consider that Chetty has conflicted with the law for almost his entire adult life. “He has zero respect for the rule of law,” she said. Benimadho said Chetty holds no occupational obligations and owns no assets to tie him to the place where he is to be tried. She said Chetty gave the police a runaround when he was meant to be arrested.

“Considering the current circumstances of his arrest, knowing full well that the IO was looking for him, he sought to use an intermediary to negotiate a deal with law enforcement. He lied about his whereabouts. He created a ruse about being hospitalised and undergoing an operation that would incapacitate him,” explained Benimadho. In refusing Chetty bail, Magistrate HB Singh said it would not be in the interest of justice to grant him bail. “The applicant (Chetty) did not put up a defence, and therefore cannot challenge the strength of the State’s case, or show why he would be acquitted on these cases. He has previous convictions involving similar modus. He has previously offended whilst on bail,” said Magistrate Singh.