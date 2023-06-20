Independent Online
Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Chatsworth man released on bail after drugs found hidden in his cupboards

Heroin capsules.

A file picture of heroin capsules.

Published 1h ago

Durban - A 37-year-old man has been released on bail after he had been arrested when police allegedly found drugs in his bedroom cupboard.

Navern Nundlal, of Welbedacht East, made his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He was arrested on June 15, after members from Durban Metro Police received information from crime intelligence about a man wholesaling drugs in the Welbedacht area.

The tip off was that a large consignment of drugs had been delivered.

It is alleged that Metro Police obtained a search warrant and approached the house.

Nundlal who was allegedly the only occupant in the house and let police in.

A search was conducted and drugs — 168 segments of cocaine and 3856 heroin capsules — were recovered.

The drugs were found in a cupboard in a bedroom and also concealed in blocks outside the house in the yard.

Police also found approximately R47,000 in cash on the premises.

Nundlal was released on R5,000 bail for and his case was postponed to September 29 for further investigation.

In another incident, also in Chatsworth less than a week ago, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.

The Hawks said members received information about drug-dealing and the man was arrested following an intelligence-driven operation in Powerline Street, Chatsworth.

The suspect tried to escape through a bathroom window, but was arrested.

IOL

Share

