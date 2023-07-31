Chatsworth man shot and killed after investigating barking dogs

A 62-year-old Chatsworth man was shot and killed outside his home in Crossmoor in the early hours of Monday morning. According to reports, the victim went to investigate why the dogs had been barking when he sustained a gunshot wound.

The incident took place on Train Road. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Chatsworth police are investigating a case of murder. “This follows an incident in which a 62-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects just after midnight.

“Reports indicate that the deceased was taken to hospital for medical attention and was declared dead upon arrival,” Netshiunda said. According to information, a man was being chased and then the family heard gunshots and found the deceased laying on the road. In another incident, police are still searching for gunmen who fired on seven people in Bertha Mkhize Street in the Durban CBD on Friday afternoon.

At the time, Netshiunda said two suspects entered a shop while two more suspects guarded the door. “Inside the shop the suspects allegedly robbed the teller of an undisclosed amount of money. “Some of the suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a gateway vehicle, whereas others fled on foot,” Netshiunda said.