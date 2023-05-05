Chatsworth pensioner shot by stray bullet during hijacking, dies in hospital

Durban - A 71-year-old Chatsworth pensioner died after she was shot in a cross-fire during a hijacking incident. The incident took place on Thursday at around 1pm on Road 701 in Montford.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the pensioner alighted from a car to go to a store. Thereafter there were gunshots. “Reports indicate that the victim discovered that she had a gunshot wound on her right and left side of the stomach when she was undressing at home, and was taken to hospital for medical attention where she was declared dead.” Netshiunda said the victim was struck by a stray bullet during a hijacking.

From an incident report, it is alleged that a man had been delivering cigarettes when he was accosted by two males, one of whom was armed. “The suspects ordered the driver and the crew of the vehicle to jump off from the motor vehicle and fled in the car.” It is further alleged that the vehicle was stopped by a community member who opened fire on the vehicle.

Both suspects were allegedly injured and the vehicle and the goods were returned. A family member of the deceased confirmed the death, saying they were uncertain about the details of the shooting incident. In another shooting incident, a 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was gunned down in Wentworth.