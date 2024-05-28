Cheating allegations: Limpopo teacher arrested for allegedly shooting dead her fleeing husband

Police in Dennilton, under the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo have arrested a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly shot and killed her husband. The tragic incident occurred in Elansdoom village on Monday morning, at around 6am, where a heated argument between the couple escalated, leading to the wife shooting her husband.

“According to the preliminary information, the violence ensued after the suspect found out about her husband's infidelity which was taking place on the same rental premises. She then fetched her husband's licensed firearm and started firing several shots at him while he was trying to escape,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Unfortunately, the 32-year-old victim was shot and he collapsed on the street.” Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene, and upon arrival, they found the shot husband lying in a pool of blood. He was subsequently certified dead.

A Limpopo-based teacher was shot dead allegedly by his wife, who is also a teacher following allegations of infidelity at their residential premises. File Picture The firearm believed to have been used to commit the crime was found on the scene and was confiscated by police for further investigation. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the couple is originally from KwaZulu-Natal province, and they were both educators at different schools around Dennilton. The identity of the deceased will be released in due course,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has highlighted the continuous struggle against gender-based violence in the province, urging communities to seek professional help to resolve relationship issues instead of resorting to violence.

The arrested woman is scheduled to appear before the Moutse Magistrate's Court in Limpopo, facing a charge of murder. Earlier this month, IOL reported that a 48-year-old Limpopo woman, Stephina Sefekwane Chuene, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after she was arrested for the murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son. “Her arrest comes after police received a report about the murder of a young man, on Friday, May 3, 2024, at around 1pm in Leshikishiki village at Lebowakgomo policing area,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said in a joint statement.