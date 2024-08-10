Chidimma Adetshina saga: SAHRC warns Kenny Kunene, says many social media users don’t understand Commission’s role

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has noted with serious concern “false and dangerous utterances” made by City of Joburg MMC Kenny Kunene, who is also deputy leader of Patriotic Alliance. Spokesperson for the SAHRC, Wisani Baloyi, said Kunene participated in an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), in which he accused the commission of issuing a media statement to the effect that it will take steps against individuals that were seen to be abusing former Miss South Africa finalist, Chidimma Adetshina.

“Mr Kunene further called for the Department of Home Affairs to come to the Commission to verify the identity and immigration status of people who work at the SAHRC,” said Baloyi. “It is disappointing that a senior leader of a political party that is part of the Government of National Unity participated in an interview without factual information thus continuing to perpetuate false information and disinformation about an institution established by the Constitution of the Republic.” Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenney Kunene. File Picture: Sharon Seretlo Baloyi said the commission did not issue any media statement on this matter.

“The commission was invited to participate in few interviews to clarify human rights issues surrounding this matter. In all those interviews, the commission made three general points: firstly, the commission neither has a view on whether the candidate in question qualifies to participate in this competition organised by a non-State institution nor can it comment on their citizenship status, a domain of the Department of Home Affairs,” said Baloyi. “Second, robust public discourse should always be encouraged and protected in line with the prescripts of the Constitution and the law. Third, members of the public are reminded that public discourse and enquires should not veer into the realm of hate speech, xenophobia, incitement of violence, and cyber-bullying.” The SAHRC said it cautioned against the posting of messages that are false, reminded community members of the Social Media Charter and the consequences of creating and broadcasting false information in terms of the law.

The commission reiterates that public discourse is allowed, and robust public debates are protected in terms of freedom of expression. “Members of the public are within their rights to robustly debate any matter. However, the statement by Mr Kunene and some individuals on social media show lack of understanding about the role and function of the South African Human Rights Commission,” said Baloyi. “Parliament established the South African Human Rights Commission in terms of Section 184 of the Constitution. The mandate of the commission is to promote respect for human rights and a culture of human rights; promote the protection, development and attainment of human rights; and monitor and assess the observance of human rights in the Republic.”

On average the commission addresses around 6,000 complaints in a year, providing redress to day-to-day challenges that affect people daily including issues of sexism, racism, ableism, homophobia, xenophobia, service delivery challenges, rights of detained and accused persons, and the promotion and protection of the right to social security. “Mr Kunene is enjoined by his oath of office to uphold and protect the Constitution. The reckless and unfounded statements by Councillor Kunene constitute an attack on a constitutional body,” said Baloyi. “The South African Human Rights Commission will be reporting these statements to the Speaker of the City of Johannesburg. The commission further reserves the right to take further action in terms of the South African Human Rights Commission Act.”

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: Instagram Meanwhile, as the controversy around former Miss South Africa 2024 finalist, Adetshina continues to unravel, organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant have extended an invitation for the the model to participate in the 2024 edition. South Africa-born Adetshina has been embroiled in an extensive nationality row, following an uproar when she rose to the finals of the Miss SA contest. Following a probe into Adetshina’s citizenship, the national Department of Home Affairs earlier this week announced it has uncovered prima facie evidence that the Miss SA hopeful’s mother might have committed identity theft.