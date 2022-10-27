Chief Traffic officer jailed for issuing driver’s licenses to ‘undeserving people’ in exchange for money

Durban - An Eastern Cape chief traffic officer from the Sakhisizwe Local Municipality has been sentenced to 8 years behind bars after being found guilty of corruption.
Kholekile Melford Mbambo, 56, and two others, Lindikhaya Lengisi, 42, a clerk in the same municipality and Noxolo Jane Mangwana, 67, a driving school owner, were sentenced at Elliot Regional court this week.
The corruption took place in 2019, and one of the accused, Loyiso Nyembe, 49, has died.
The Hawks said in January 2010, the office of the Presidency received a complaint about the alleged corruption at Sakhisizwe local municipality’s traffic department.
“It was alleged that learners and drivers licences were issued to undeserving persons in exchange for money as gratification,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.
Chaos after patron shoots security guard in head with air gun at driving licensing testing centre in Cape Town
I renewed my vehicle licence disc on WhatsApp and online. This was my experience
Cape Town man now R5 000 richer for reporting illegal dumping
Three traffic department officials arrested in Mpumalanga for licensing fraud
She said a sting operation between East London based Serious Corruption Investigation and Eastern Cape Crime Intelligence was conducted, and the corrupt conduct was witnessed in action.
“Through a thorough probing by the Hawks, the municipality was prejudiced cash to the value of more than R20 000.”
Mgolodela said the four were later arrested and released on bail.
“After a number of court appearances, the trio were convicted on July 21.”
Explaining the sentences, Mgolodela said Mbambo was sentenced to eight years of direct imprisonment for two counts of corruption.
“Lengisi, on the other hand, was sentenced to 36 months correctional supervision and further fined R4000 or four years direct imprisonment.
“Mangwana, the driving school owner, was sentenced to 36 months correctional supervision and a further fined R10 000 or five years direct imprisonment.”
This week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that almost 200 000 illegally obtained driver’s licenses would be cancelled.
IOL