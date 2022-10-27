Chief Traffic officer jailed for issuing driver’s licenses to ‘undeserving people’ in exchange for money

Durban - An Eastern Cape chief traffic officer from the Sakhisizwe Local Municipality has been sentenced to 8 years behind bars after being found guilty of corruption. Kholekile Melford Mbambo, 56, and two others, Lindikhaya Lengisi, 42, a clerk in the same municipality and Noxolo Jane Mangwana, 67, a driving school owner, were sentenced at Elliot Regional court this week.

The corruption took place in 2019, and one of the accused, Loyiso Nyembe, 49, has died. The Hawks said in January 2010, the office of the Presidency received a complaint about the alleged corruption at Sakhisizwe local municipality’s traffic department. “It was alleged that learners and drivers licences were issued to undeserving persons in exchange for money as gratification,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

She said a sting operation between East London based Serious Corruption Investigation and Eastern Cape Crime Intelligence was conducted, and the corrupt conduct was witnessed in action. “Through a thorough probing by the Hawks, the municipality was prejudiced cash to the value of more than R20 000.” Mgolodela said the four were later arrested and released on bail.

“After a number of court appearances, the trio were convicted on July 21.” Explaining the sentences, Mgolodela said Mbambo was sentenced to eight years of direct imprisonment for two counts of corruption. “Lengisi, on the other hand, was sentenced to 36 months correctional supervision and further fined R4000 or four years direct imprisonment.

