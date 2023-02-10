Child rapist and murderer handed double life sentence

Cape Town - The Gqeberha High court has handed child rapist and killer, Ricardo Grysman, a life sentence after he was found guilty and sentenced for a murder and rape from 2019. Grysman, 26, was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and raping Chantelle Makwena, who was just 5 at the time.

He raped the child at their home in Withoogte in Rocklands in August 2019. He also raped a 49-year-old woman in 2018. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that on 2nd August 2019 at about 7pm, Veronica Makwena 23, and her sister 34, left their children at their home in Withoogte in Rocklands with the accused, his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s brother and went to visit a friend in the same vicinity. “When the two women returned at 10pm, the same night, they found the front door opened and neither of the adults were there. Chantelle Makwena was not in her bed and Veronica Makwena went to the neighbour’s house to see if she was there.”

Naidu said that on August 3rd of 2019, an intensive search began for the missing child and at about 2pm, the father, Justin Manele 29, found the badly battered and bruised body of Chantelle in a toilet near the house in Withoogte. She was half naked and sustained serious head and facial injuries. Naidu further added in July 2021, after receiving the positive DNA linking the accused to the murder and rape, he was arrested at Blozo location in Rocklands and Grysman remained in custody for the duration of the trial. On Friday, the accused was sentenced for the rape and murder of Chantelle Makwena as well for the rape he committed in 2018.

The sentences are as follows: rape (adult female) 10 years imprisonment, life imprisonment for rape of the child, and life imprisonment for murder. Meanwhile, lieutenant general Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the investigating officer from SAPS Kabega Park, Detective Sergeant Chantell Joubert, and the prosecuting authority for ensuring that the accused does not see another day outside prison walls. “Sexual violence against our women and children is totally intolerable and this vulnerable group are being murdered by those they love, know and trust.“

