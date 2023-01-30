Child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman arrested after failing to appear in court

Durban – Alleged child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman has been re-arrested after his failure to appear in court. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Ackerman was arrested in Florida, west of Joburg, after he was spotted by members of the public.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ackerman faces 740 charges ranging from rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation. He has pleaded not guilty. He was set to appear in court on Thursday, and his failure to do so prompted the State to make an urgent application to have his bail revoked.

According to the NPA, when police arrived at Ackerman’s home, they found he had moved out and sold his movable assets. He was granted R6 000 bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in 2021, on condition that he report to the nearest police station on a daily basis. Ackerman is alleged to have worked with his co-accused renowned human rights lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy in a sex ring that lured young boys.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kennedy died by suicide in February. The young boys were allegedly sexually groomed, raped and exposed to pornographic material. The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gauteng Local Division, Advocate Andrew Chauke extends his gratitude to members of the public for their vigilance that led to the apprehension of Ackerman.

Story continues below Advertisement