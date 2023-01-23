Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 23, 2023

Children, 9 and 13 years old, stumble upon their mom’s gruesome murder

Woman who was allegedly assaulted and killed, and her boyfriend’s body who committed suicide, were removed from a house in Seshego. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Published 6m ago

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo are investigating an incident where a 45-year-old man allegedly assaulted and killed his girlfriend before committing suicide.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the horrific incident took place on Sunday, Seshego outside Polokwane.

“Police were summoned to the scene at a house in Extension 133 at about 7am and on their arrival, they found the body a 41-year-old woman with bruises on her back lying inside the bedroom and that of her boyfriend hanging from the roof rafters in the passage,” Mojapelo said.

He said it is believed the boyfriend assaulted his girlfriend until she died, and then he hanged himself in the house.

“The two bodies were only discovered in the morning by the two children aged 9 and 13,” Mojapelo said.

“The deceased were identified as Rachel Madubanya, 41, and her boyfriend Albert Mokgonyana, 45.”

Police said the motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned incidents of gender-based violence in the province.

“We are very saddened by the incident and still urge community members who are experiencing domestic challenges to seek help immediately instead of resorting to violence,” she said.

Last year, a Limpopo woman, Mmapula Maria Letsoalo was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend, on the day he was released on bail.

The boyfriend, identified by police as Matome Shadrack Matlakala, 47, had been arrested for threatening the same woman.

Mojapelo said Matlakala apparently committed suicide after killing Letsoalo.

“The victim, Mmapula Maria Letsoalo aged 40, had opened a case of intimidation against the suspect, Matome Shadrack Matlakala, believed to have been her boyfriend after he allegedly threatened to shoot her.

“The pair apparently got into a heated argument and the man thereafter threatened to shoot the woman with his firearm,” Mojapelo said.

After the threats on Letsoalo, Matlakala was arrested and charged but was released on bail hours later.

IOL

