Children discover woman’s body with ‘face peeled off’, eyes, ears and nose removed in Pietermaritzburg’s Northdale area

Pietermaritzburg police are investigating the brutal murder of a woman, whose face was ‘peeled off’ and her organs removed. It is believed that the gruesome discovery was made by a group of children who were playing in the streets in Northdale in Pietermaritzburg.

According to the Mi7 national group, a resident contacted their control room about a woman’s body found among shrubbery on the verge outside their property. “It is believed a group of young children, aged between 8 and 10 years old, were playing in the street when they spotted a lifeless body on the roadside and reported it to residents,” “Mi7 national group's advanced life support rapid response unit, as well as armed response teams, were immediately dispatched. They arrived at a scene described as ‘out of a horror movie’, where a middle-aged woman was found dead,” a spokesperson for Mi7 said.

Mi7 said the woman’s facial skin was removed, and her eyes, ears and nose removed. "Judging by the wounds, it is believed that the woman was the victim of a heinous crime. However, the autopsy and police investigation will be relied upon to confirm this. “Mi7 teams worked quickly to secure the crime scene until police arrived, and provided emotional support to the children who came across the deceased,” Mi7 said.

Mi7 said police were on scene. Speaking to IOL, provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said investigations are under way. This is a developing story.