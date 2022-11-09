Choked and raped 73-year-old woman refers to her attacker as ‘my son’ in court

Pretoria – The Taung Regional Court has sentenced 53-year-old Daniel Kediemetse Sehemo to life imprisonment after convicting him for raping a 73-year-old woman. “The conviction emanates from an incident that took place on 3 February 2022, at Sekhing Village near Taung, where Sehemo broke into the home of an elderly neighbour with the intent to commit rape,” North West spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Henry Mamothame said.

“He subsequently strangled and raped her before fleeing the scene.” Sehemo knew the victim “very well” and the NPA said he knew that the elderly woman stayed alone. In the previous year, the septuagenarian had suffered from a stroke.

“The victim reported the matter to the police and Sehemo was subsequently arrested and denied bail. In the mitigation of the sentence, his defence (lawyer) read a statement wherein he pleaded guilty as an illustration to express remorse for his action,” Mamothame said. State prosecutor, Tecia Khula, urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, arguing that elderly community members are vulnerable, and must be protected from the likes of Sehemo. “The victim also took a stand and referred to her ordeal as a painful one, as it was committed by a person she trusted, referring to him as ‘my son’ while giving her evidence,” Mamothame said.

In a passing sentence, Magistrate Buti Zulu agreed with the State, and highlighted that society is outraged by the crime of rape, rape as it makes them feel unsafe. He alluded to the responsibility the court has in imposing sentences that will restore the faith of the public in the criminal justice system. Meanwhile, North West Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Rachel Makhari Sekhaolelo commended the prosecution team led by Khula, and the SAPS investigating officer for their collaboration which yielded the conviction and sentence.

