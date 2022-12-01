Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus won’t be released until he recovers from stabbing

Pretoria – Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, who was expected to be freed on parole on Thursday, will not be released until he has full recovered from the stabbing. Walus had been initially set to be released on parole on Thursday after the Constitutional Court ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release the Polish murderer a week ago.

“By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Mr Walus’ parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from medical team,” said Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri. Walus was stabbed by an inmate on Tuesday. Correctional Services said he was in a stable condition. A former MK and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, originally from Ekurhuleni, has been identified by inmates as the one behind the stabbing of Walus.

Earlier, thousands of Gauteng drivers were stuck in gridlocked traffic as members of the EFF took to the N1 to protest the release of Walus. They were demanding the decision to release the Polish murderer be reversed. The ANC and its alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, have also demonstrated against the release of Walus.

On Wednesday, ANC MPs joined by Mandla Mandela, the tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and the grandson of icon Nelson Mandela, protested outside Parliament against his release. Meanwhile, in Pretoria, the tripartite alliance marched to Kgosi Mampuru Prison to demonstrate against his release. The march was led Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

