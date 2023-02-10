Rustenburg - A 28-year-old cigarette smuggler has been sentenced to a R1million fine or or five years imprisonment for smuggling illicit cigarettes into South Africa. Pathisane Khumalo, 28, was sentenced at the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Limpopo.

“During September 2022, Limpopo Highway Patrol members spotted a suspicious Isuzu truck driving on the N1 near Botlokwa and it was stopped. The truck with two occupants was searched and boxes containing illicit cigarettes (Remington Gold) with the value of R1 786 685-03 were found and seized,” said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke. The truck driver, Khumalo and the passenger, Victor Sithole, 25, were immediately arrested and the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members were summoned to the scene to take over the investigation. Maluleke said as the investigation progressed, it was established that the consignments were destined for Gauteng province.

“Accused number one, Khumalo was charged for contravening the Custom and Excise Act 92 of 1964 (smuggling illicit cigarettes) while accused number two, Sithole was charged for contravening the Immigration Act. The accused were kept in police custody as their bail was successfully opposed until they pleaded guilty and sentenced on 8 February 2023. “Apart from R1 million fine, Khumalo was also declared unfit to possess a firearm while Sithole was fined R5 000-00 or two years imprisonment,” he said. The provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender, welcomes the R1 million fine or five years imprisonment sentence.

