Cigarettes, dagga, knife seized at Pretoria CBD schools

Pretoria - Several rolls of dagga, cigarettes, knives and scissors were seized from learners when the police in Pretoria Central, supported by members of the SANDF and the Gauteng crime prevention wardens went on an outreach tour of educating learners about social ills.
During the tour, learners were warned about the evils of using drugs, and the pupils were also searched for intoxicating and dangerous substances.
“The team managed to confiscate cigarettes, a number of dagga rolls, crickets, a knife, and scissors during the search,” said spokesperson for SAPS Pretoria Central, Constable Thabang Nkhumise.
The operation was also joined by members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and members of the local community policing forum.
“The sole purpose was to conduct a search and to interact with the learners on social issues.
“Voortrekkerhoogte High School was visited to address social issues and criminal activities within the school, and to further engage with the learners.
“A number of classrooms were searched, and also the school premises in a bid to restore safety and to eliminate any dangerous weapons,” said Nkhumise.
He said police in Pretoria Central, under the guidance of station commander Brigadier Moses Dladla, have a continuous effort supported by schools to monitor learners, to ensure that teaching and learning takes places in safe environments.
Last month, criminals were warned of the new cohort of crime fighters in every neighbourhood across Gauteng.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who unveiled the unit at a media briefing in Midrand, said 4 000 crime prevention wardens would be deployed to every ward in the province from May 1.
IOL