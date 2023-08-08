CIT heist: Armed men rob G4S van in Limpopo

Heavily armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a cash van in Ramongwerane, Limpopo. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said heavily armed men allegedly ambushed and robbed a G4S armoured vehicle on Monday.

"It is alleged that on the day (August 7, 2023) at about 18:00, G4S security guards were driving on the main road at Ramongwerane towards Tafelkop when a white Isuzu pickup bakkie drove and passed them. "It is further alleged that the occupants of the bakkie (Isuzu) suddenly started shooting at the G4S armoured vehicle until it came to a standstill. It is also reported that another vehicle (Black Porsche) arrived and about 12 heavily armed men approached the standstill armoured vehicle," Lt-Col Maluleke said. The armed men allegedly ordered the security guards to get out of the vehicle and disarmed them of two firearms with ammunition. Subsequently, they reportedly blew off the safes and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

"As no one was arrested, the Hawks in Limpopo Province are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Colonel Nkoana Makutu on 071 481 2461. Alternatively, information can be shared through the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or MY SAPS APP," Maluleke said. In Mpumalanga, the Hawks said they launched a manhunt for an alleged fake supplier at the Department of Employment and Labour in Piet Retief. Spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Kwena Mohlala, 40, was wanted following a criminal case, where he partook in a scheme to defraud the department.