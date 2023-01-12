Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

City of Cape Town beefs up patrols after MyCiTi bus set alight in Imizamo Yethu taxi protest

A MyCiTi bus was stoned and set alight at the bus stop at Imizamo Yethu early on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported and one perpetrator was arrested. Picture: Supplied/ CoCT

A MyCiTi bus was stoned and set alight at the bus stop at Imizamo Yethu early on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported and one perpetrator was arrested. Picture: Supplied/ CoCT

Published 19m ago

Share

Durban - In a move to protect passengers and bus drivers, security has been beefed up along Cape Town highways following an arson attack on a MyCiTi bus on Wednesday.

It is alleged that a minibus protest was under way in the area and those involved in the protest blocked a traffic circle.

Story continues below Advertisement

"A MyCiTi bus servicing the route between the Adderley Street station in the Cape Town CBD and Hout Bay was stoned when the bus driver stopped in the vicinity of the IY (Imizamo Yethu) traffic circle to allow approximately 40 passengers to disembark. The bus driver was instructed to get out of the bus and it was set alight," said City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas.

He said one person has since been arrested.

The protests erupted after the City's traffic officials responded to reports that mini bus taxis were ranking illegally in the area and some were operating without licences.

More on this

Quintas said the Hout Bay Taxi Association was in talks with police and drivers gathered again on Thursday morning, but no violent incidents had been reported.

Quintas said officers from Metro Police, Traffic Services and Transport Enforcement Unit have been deployed to patrol the Hout Bay and Imizamo Yethu areas.

"I want to make it unequivocally clear to those who are hell-bent on disrupting and sabotaging the City of Cape Town’s MyCiTi bus service that we will not tolerate any violence and attacks," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Quintas added that in these hard times where Capetonians have to battle unemployment, constant load shedding and the high cost of living, the City will do all its can to ensure commuters have a reliable and safe public transport service.

Three days ago, a MyCiTi bus caught alight on the N2, near Langa. The bus driver and about 60 passengers managed to disembark from the bus unharmed.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

civil and public serviceCity of Cape TownCape TownProtestsTaxisSafetyRoad safetyPublic Transport

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall