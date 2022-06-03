City of Cape Town: Beware of electricity scammers!

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of a current scam in which residents are told that their electricity meters need to be read or tested. According to mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen, this is to allow the scammers into homes and mostly likely steal personal belongings.

The scammers pretend to be City employees or contractors contacting residents via social media. “The City’s electricity generation and distribution department does not have members of staff or contractors going door to door to check on infrastructure without an appointment and the City does not solicit or arrange general appointments via social media,” Van Reenen said. Residents have been advised to be vigilant for scammers wanted to enter into their homes under false pretenses. Photo: City of Cape Town “When the City needs to visit your home, our officials will make the necessary appointment with you.”

She said residents should note that municipal workers and contractors are required to carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a City-issued identification card. Van Reenen urged residents to ask for and check the official identification card as well as verifying the work order reference number with the City of Cape Town’s call centre before allowing anyone onto their premises. “Another typical example of an online scam is where a person claims to be able to provide residents with electricity prepaid tokens at a substantially discounted rate. “These should be avoided and reported to the City.

“Any units bought via this scam will not be accepted by City prepaid electricity meters. “We remind residents to always be cautious of these scam attempts and to report suspicious behaviour to us and the South African Police Service (SAPS),” she added. Any suspicious behaviour can be reported to the City’s law enforcement agencies or the City’s fraud hotline on 0800 323 130 or to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

