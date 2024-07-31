City of Cape Town launches high-tech vessel to curb drug smuggling along the coast

The City of Cape Town has launched a high-tech vessel as it aims to curb drug smuggling along the coastline. This comes after a few months ago a fishing boat was reportedly in mechanical trouble at sea and the six crew members were rescued.

The City of Cape Town enforcement agencies stepped in and sent its eye-in-the-sky but could find no trace of anything. Instead, new information that has come to light has now played out like a movie. Peter Jaggers was kidnapped in Gauteng. Picture: Indepedent Newspapers Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the entire incident was a cover-up for a sinister act.

“Instead, it was a cover-up, of where the boat had to instead pick up a large cocaine shipment. Known as the Southern route, cartels use passing container ships to drop off large drug shipments, left floating in barrels and with the GPS pin then sent to local gangs. “It is alleged that Peter Jaggers, instead of transporting the cocaine, tried to keep it and claimed the boat sank. A few days later, his wife reported he had been kidnapped after having to meet ‘business associates’ at the Oliver Tambo airport,” Smith said. Jaggers is alleged to be the gang leader for the Terrible Josters in Netreg and his capturers are from a Colombian cartel.

The cartels are now demanding their shipment be returned, or to pay a ransom of R50 million for Jaggers’ return. The missing cocaine is estimated to be valued at R1 billion. Smith said drugs have being shipped through the coast is nothing new but more has to be done to stop this. “We have now taken delivery of our new weapon. A high-tech, high-powered enforcement vessel. Similar to the nine owned by South Africa’s Special Task Force, but just with improved technology and power.

“With 2x 350hp motors, along with enhanced long-range zoom cameras and thermal imaging, poachers, drug smugglers, and any criminal coming over the waters – beware! Now you can’t run. Now you can’t hide. [email protected]