City of Joburg former project manager found guilty of R1 million diesel theft to payback using his pension fund

A former City of Johannesburg project manager has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment after being found guilty of stealing diesel amounting to R1 million. Sipho Machuene Dikhoba, 50, was sentenced this week in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palmridge, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case involved theft of diesel amounting to over R1 million between the period of August 2019 and October 2020. Mjonondwane said the Department of Social Development's finance department had identified irregularities in diesel invoices over a year. The matter was referred to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks).

“Further investigation revealed multiple daily diesel purchases and found that the intended generators were non-functional. “When confronted with evidence of his involvement in these fraudulent activities, the accused resigned as the Project Manager at the City of Johannesburg.” The NPA said Dikhoba pleaded guilty to 224 counts of theft.

“He has also cooperated with the State by testifying against his accomplice, who is currently on trial.” The NPA said during closing arguments, senior State advocate, Valencia Dube told the court that the diesel stolen by the accused was intended to power generators providing electricity to vulnerable households under the care of the Department of Social Development (DSD). “The court also said that the accused's rise from a City of Johannesburg cleaner to manager was undone by greed, emphasising the severity of his dishonesty in a position of trust.”