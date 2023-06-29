City of Joburg official who tried to extort money from Shoprite store sentenced

Cape Town - A City of Johannesburg official has been sentenced in the Brixton Magistrate’s Court for corruption earlier this week. Hlengani Voster Maluleke, 41, an environmental inspector for the City was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (better known as the Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation Team based in Johannesburg.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the incident took place in July 2022. “The accused conducted environmental inspections at the Brixton Shoprite Checkers and inconsistencies were found in the store. He subsequently issued the store with a R5,000 fine on July 13, 2022,” he said. On July 15, 2022, Maluleke visited the store again and demanded R1,000 to squash the fine.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks for further exploration which led to his arrest,” Nkwalase said. “Maluleke was arrested during an operation that was executed by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Johannesburg while he came to collect the R1,000 gratification at the Brixton Shoprite Checkers on July 18, 2022. He was released on bail of R1,000 on July 19, 2022.” However, earlier this month, Maluleke was rearrested after he absconded from court.