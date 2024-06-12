City of Tshwane axes two ‘notorious metro police officers’ for allegedly terrorising residents of Centurion

By Simon Majadibodu Two Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers have been dismissed for terrorising the community of Centurion, Pretoria, following numerous complaints from residents.

The City of Tshwane’s MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen, described the two officers as notorious members of the TMPD who had instilled fear among residents for many years. “Following numerous complaints and reports from the community, a comprehensive and thorough disciplinary process was initiated to address the serious allegations against these officers,” he said. The two officers were expelled yesterday after being found guilty of conduct unbecoming of law enforcement personnel. Their actions were deemed a gross violation of the ethical standards expected of TMPD members.

Theunissen stated that the city has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, corruption or abuse of power within its ranks. “Through their actions, these individuals have not only betrayed the trust of the community, but have also undermined the reputation and integrity of the TMPD.” He added, “Their continued presence in the force would pose a significant threat to the community and the values we uphold.”