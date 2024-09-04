City Parks employee nabbed in connection with cash-in-transit heists

A City Parks employee has appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Wednesday for his alleged link to cash-in-transit heists. Mandlakhe Nhlakanipho Jali, 40, was arrested at the City Parks offices in Braamfontein by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) on Tuesday, September 3.

The provincial spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said this comes after an investigation into two incidents of cross-pavement cash-in-transit robberies that occurred two weeks apart within the Booysens policing precinct. “The Germiston-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation from its component National Priority Violence Crime (NPVC) ensued after two cases of armed robbery were registered at Booysens police station on June 11 and 23, 2023, respectively,” Ramovha said. On Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the first incident, a Fidelity Cash Solution guard was accosted after collecting a cash box with an undisclosed amount of money from Southdale Mall at the Pick n Pay.

“The guard was threatened with a firearm and robbed of the cash box and the company firearm before an unknown male fired one shot and fled from the scene,” Ramovha said. On Friday, June 23, 2023, about 2.43pm, the g4S guard who had just collected money at the Shoprite Checkers in Donnelly Street in Turffontein was also accosted. “His firearm and a cash box were robbed from him before he could reach the armoured vehicle. The suspects jumped into a blue Toyota Starlet hatchback.

“As they tried to get away, they caught the attention of a Mounted Unit Land Cruiser that was driving past. At this stage, the getaway vehicle was shot at the rear, shattering its window. Both the police vehicle and the armoured vehicle gave chase in the direction of Kliprivier Road,” Ramovha said. It was revealed the suspect in the getaway vehicle speeding off tossed the money bag out of the window at the corners of Church and Sworder Streets in Turffontein and this was recovered by investigators. “The painstaking investigation has led to the arrest of Jali from Mapetla Hostel, in Soweto. The investigation has linked him to both crime scenes,” Ramovha said.

Jali made a brief court appearance and the matter has been postponed until Tuesday, September 10, pending a bail application and further investigation. He remains in custody. [email protected]