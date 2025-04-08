City Power's decisive action against corruption: Employees fired and managers suspended

Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, has taken sweeping disciplinary action, firing employees and multiple managers suspended following a year-long investigation into criminal activities ranging from cable theft and fraud to bribery and collusion with contractors. City Power has confirmed that a total of 47 disciplinary cases have been processed between March 2024 and March 2025. Among those affected are electricians, security officers, team leaders, and senior managers.

The sweeping internal and forensic investigation was endorsed by CEO Tshifularo Mashava and has already uncovered widespread misconduct involving theft, fraud, dishonesty, and negligence. “These measures have been taken in response to the quality of services, which has not been to the standard we have set for ourselves,” said General Manager of Public Relations and Communication, Isaac Mangena. “From our reading, it was clear that the people responsible for destroying our infrastructure for personal gain were part of a well-coordinated group which may have involved our own employees.”

Among the findings, security guards assigned to protect critical infrastructure were caught participating in cable theft valued at R350,000 per drum. “Two guards were nabbed in Reuven for allegedly stealing 4 drums of cables the other guard was arrested in Fourways while digging out cable alongside one of our electricians," Mangena said. Three of the eight implicated security officers face criminal charges, while others have been dismissed.

A team leader in Alexandra was also fired for stealing 30 metres of cable, and two Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers were arrested with stolen copper cables and materials worth R775,000. “This conduct from employees who draw monthly wages from the entity has not only disrupted the provision of electricity services but has also led to financial losses,” Mangena said. Bribery was another major theme in the investigation. Two electricians were arrested for soliciting a bribe from a customer in exchange for avoiding a disconnection.

City Power also exposed procurement fraud involving duplicate job numbers, unauthorized approvals, and employee-collusion with contractors. In one case, a team leader allegedly involved in the theft of a Ring Main Unit (RMU) handed the equipment to a contractor who later invoiced City Power for it. In another incident, a senior manager was placed on suspension for running a business that does business with City Power, alongside a relative, while also bypassing meters and failing to declare business interests. CEO Mashava emphasised the importance of integrity.

"We recognise that maintaining operational integrity is vital to delivering reliable services to the community. That's why we have taken this bold step to toot out the rot and to send a strong message to anyone who thinks they can manipulate the system," said Mashava. "We want to warn everyone, especially employees and contractors that if they are found to be engaging in fraudulent activities, they will face the consequences." IOL News