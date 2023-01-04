Claremont police investigate kidnapping attempt at local mall

Durban - Claremont SAPS in Cape Town are investigating a case of kidnapping after a woman allegedly tried to take a child at a local shopping centre. "Reports suggested that the complainant was standing in a queue with her minor daughter on Friday, December 23, at a local shop when an unknown woman approached the minor," said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

He said the woman allegedly took the child's hand and told her to be quiet. "The complainant resisted and the woman left," he said. According to Cape Argus, Nabeelah Martin had been at the Kenilworth Centre on December 23 when a staffer from a popular clothing store approached her daughter.

Martin said she had been standing in the queue when the woman grabbed Martin's daughter’s hand. She alleged that she saw the woman walking off with her daughter and grabbed the little girl. "I asked her what she was doing and she said she was joking," Martin said.

The woman informed management at the store of the incident. Martin said her daughter and her family have been left traumatised by the ordeal. In the first half of 2022, more than 1 100 kidnappings were reported per month.

