Johannesburg - Teaching and learning was disrupted at various schools in the Tsakane Brakpan area on Monday following the fatal stabbing of a Grade 10 learner last week. Last week, police and education authorities confirmed a Grade 10 pupil at Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, was stabbed to death in an after school brawl last Thursday.

Authorities said teaching and learning was disrupted and cancelled for the day as learners joined community members and marched to the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court where the suspect accused of killing the 18-year-old learner was appearing. During the march, parents also called for urgent intervention from the Department of Education, saying they want the violence to end at schools. Last week, when Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane and members from his department visited Geluksdal Secondary School, they were told that teachers don’t intervene when bullying and violence are reported to them.

However, on Monday, the department said it would deploy more security officers at the school to fight the violence. Speaking to eNCA, Gauteng education spokesperson Steven Mabona said disrupting class would not assist the situation. “We heard that learners were saying that they will not go to school until February 15 when the suspect appears in court again ... It’s not going to assist us, they need to come back to school as stakeholders meet and iron out how we move forward.”

Meanwhile, Thirona Moodley, spokesperson of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, said violence in schools is not a new phenomenon and learners engage in violence as there has been no consequences for their behaviour. “Parents and teachers who are victims must engage with the schools to seek justice but they should also open cases at the SAPS. Violence in our schools and attacks are criminal acts and must be dealt with accordingly.” Moodley added that learners losing their lives in schools where it should be places of safety is unacceptable.

