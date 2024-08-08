Cloetesville and Maitland police arrest suspects in firearm and hijacking incidents

Efforts to eliminate illegal firearm possession in our communities have yielded positive results, with Cloetesville SAPS and the Maitland Flying Squad arresting three suspects for possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition. On Wednesday, August 7, at approximately 8.50am, officers acted on a tip-off from a member of the public regarding a firearm at a residence on Hoek street, Cloetesville.

Acting swiftly, officers searched the premises and discovered a .38 Special revolver and ammunition hidden under a couch. A 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is set to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court, once charged. In a separate incident, on Wednesday, August 7, just after midnight, officers from the Maitland Flying Squad responded to a report of a hijacked white Toyota Yaris.