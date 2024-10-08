Cogta sounds alarm after second traditional healer gunned down in KZN in a matter of days

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern after two traditional leaders were killed just days apart. Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the killings highlighted a disturbing trend of violence and called on police to find and arrest those responsible.

In the latest incident, Induna Sibongiseni Wilson Buthelezi of the Phindangene Traditional Council was gunned down this week. In a separate shooting, Induna Jabulile Joyce Makgosi, was killed in her home on Saturday evening in Danhausser. The MEC further condemned the murders of five women in Matimatolo, under the Umvoti Local Municipality.

"We are deeply saddened by these tragic and senseless acts of violence, which come at a time when the province is still reeling from the murder of seven people from one family at Hlokozi village outside Highflats on the South Coast," the MEC said. He added that all of these attacks occurred in communities under the authority of traditional leaders. “We call upon law enforcement agencies to strengthen security measures in these areas,” Buthelezi said.