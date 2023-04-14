Coincidence? Tweeps sceptical about alleged call recordings between Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Cape Town - As the Thabo Bester saga continues to unravel, alleged call recordings between the ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ couple has surfaced on social media. Bester, known as the ‘Facebook Rapist’ made headlines after his infamous fiery escape from the Manguang Correctional Facility in May 2022 where he faked his death.

In an explosive investigation by GroundUp in March, it revealed not only Bester’s escape but the high life he was living with his celebrity doctor girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana was also revealed. The ride-or-die couple were on the run but last week were arrested by officials from the South African Police Service as well as Tanzanian officials in Tanzania. The couple were extradited back to South Africa during the early hours of Thursday.

And while the case has tongues wagging and is of the trendiest topics on social media, a call recording alleged to be between Bester and Magudumana has caused extreme skepticism among tweeps. In a recording which was initially shared on TikTok, but has since been removed, a voice alleged to be that of Bester can be heard threatening Magudumana. In the recording, the voice alleged to be Bester can be heard going off at Magudumana saying: “You are doing your own things and I told you, you don’t do things in this house. Do you understand that?”

He further tells her to listen and goes on a rant after she allegedly blocked his number. “The fact that you were upset and you blocked my number. If you ever block my number you will find you and your F&%$ clothes on the streets. You will never block me. I run this house. I suffer for this house.

He further tells her to listen and goes on a rant after she allegedly blocked his number. "The fact that you were upset and you blocked my number. If you ever block my number you will find you and your F&%$ clothes on the streets. You will never block me. I run this house. I suffer for this house. "You will not block me. Do you hear me? I block me this time. I will drive to Johannesburg and take your ass and I will show you what I am capable of," he says. He threatens her to pick up the phone, but then goes on to state that he does not want her to frustrate and anger him. Bester is then heard telling her he has a tracker on Magudumana and has people following her.

He makes it known he knows what she is doing. Magudumana responds and says: "I understand." He goes further: "if I come to Johannesburg and if you don't have your f$%# affairs in order, you will regret it with your life."

After repeating: “Did you hear me?” several times, Magudumana responds: “I hear you.” He further alludes to Magudumana having an affair. “I will kill you and him. Do you hear me. I will f%$# murder both of you.”

Magudumana: "Whose him?" Bester: "mamela (listen).... Yesterday you created a story… the other day…unfortunately I am politically connected. It means whoever is close to me will be tracked." He then warns Magudumana she does not want to "see his other side".

"You are a wife in this house. You don't run shit. You submit to the rules of this f%$# house and you will not block, delete or do shit in this house. If you have a problem, take your shit and f%$ off. "If I catch you doing what you doing… don't think two can play the game. Two can die. That's what I can guarantee you," Bester said. Tweeps were having a field day with memes of the modern day Bonnie and Clyde.

Some tweeps were not having it. "I have a theory…This is a monologue! Upon realising the story is gaining momentum , T said I vowed to protect u regardless and to take the fall alone, so just in case you are implicated in this, at least let's act out something that will assist in u having a leg to stand on [sic]" @Portia_Mashingo tweeted.

"Baby, let's record this well scripted, heated conversation so you'll have evidence I forced you. Act very afraid, I love you [sic]". Tweeps are also sceptical about the time these alleged recordings have surfaced after the couple have been on the run for weeks. Many are saying this is just another plot of the already set-up Netflix series to be made.

🤣 it’s Netflix after all pic.twitter.com/EYLqQEXtKC — Zeus_883 (@zeus_883) April 14, 2023 Meanwhile, Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where she was charged with multiple counts of murder, violation of bodies, aiding and abetting an escapee, defeating the ends of justice and fraud. She appeared alongside Teboho James Lipholo – who is only charged with aiding and abetting an escapee. Lipholo was allegedly working for a company that operated cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year on the day that Bester escaped.

The case against Magudumana and Lipholo has been postponed until Monday, April 17 for possible bail application. Bester is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today (Friday). [email protected]