Coligny cop arrested as alleged mastermind of armed business robbery

JOHANNESBURG – North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena has addressed the concerns about dishonest SAPS members following the arrest of a member working at Coligny police station for orchestrating a business robbery. Sergeant Suping Frekki Motlhabane, 39, was arrested on June 28 at his workplace.

He is accused of orchestrating a business robbery in which three males robbed a business owner of an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, cellphones and a Hyundai H1 mini truck, at gunpoint. The business owner's car was found abandoned in Ventersdorp which led to the arrest of two suspects. One was Motlhabane and one other suspect was found in possession of the items positively linked to the robbery.

“Dishonest members will not be tolerated within the ranks of the South African Police Service (SAPS).”said Kwena Motlhabane made his first court appearance on Wednesday, June 29. He made his second appearance in the Coligny Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He remains in custody until his bail application this coming Monday.

