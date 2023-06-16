Collaborative efforts lead to arrests in Medupi and Matimba power plants copper cable theft

Cape Town - Police have arrested three suspects, including an employee who works for a maintenance subcontractor at Medupi and Matimba Power Plants, for stealing copper cables worth more than R150,000. The 31-year-old male suspect, an employee at Info-Tech Maintenance Company at Medupi and Matimba Power Plants, and his two accomplices, aged 31 and 47, are expected to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court on Monday. They are facing charges of tampering with essential infrastructure at Medupi Power Station.

On Tuesday, the police received a complaint about the theft of Eskom copper cables worth more than R150,000 at the Power Plant. On Wednesday, the police, together with the Eskom Security Team, initiated the initial investigations. "During a joint intelligence-driven operation, the Eskom Security Team located the stolen properties concealed in the bushes inside the power plant," said Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. "The investigation team set up a trap to assist in the arrest of the thieves, who were expected to return to collect the copper cables," Ledwaba added.

According to the police report, four suspects arrived on foot at the Power Plant on Wednesday around 11 pm. Upon realizing they were being observed, they evaded arrest by running in different directions and disappearing into the bushes. "A manhunt for those suspects was activated on the premises until the police came across one of the suspects driving a Kia Picanto motor vehicle next to the railway line. The police attempted to stop him, but he sped off. A car chase ensued until the motor vehicle was cornered, and he was immediately placed under arrest," Ledwaba said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who works under a maintenance subcontractor at Medupi and Matimba Power Plants, was attempting to flee the scene with the motor vehicle intended to transport the stolen copper cables out of the Power Plant.

"The 31-year-old suspect subsequently cooperated with the team and led the police to an informal settlement situated a few kilometres outside the Power Plant, where two more suspects were apprehended at their residences at about 01:50 on Thursday. However, the fourth suspect was not found at the informal settlement, and a manhunt has since been launched," Ledwaba said. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the teams for their collaborative efforts that yielded positive results. Hadebe further called upon the community to provide information on the suspect who is still at large.