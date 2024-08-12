Community activist viciously assaulted allegedly by PSL player

A Stellenbosch community activist has been left battered and bruised after a PSL player, allegedly assaulted him with a glass at a local bar in the Western Cape. Eon Hendrikse, 30, has dedicated his life as a social justice ambassador and community activist and told IOL he is lucky he still has use of both his eyes after the assault.

The incident took place at a local pub called Centraal which he frequents. “I am a regular patron at Centraal and never had any trouble before as its a place which is usually safe and many students from Stellenbosch University also frequents,” he said. Hendrikse said it was just after midnight on Sunday, August 11, when he saw the local football star.

He previously played for Stellenbosch University but at the weekend news of him signing with Mamelodi Sundowns FC hit the sports headlines across the country. He is also believed to play for Bafana Bafana. “I went to the toilet as it was nearly closing time and I got him in the toilet and just that morning I read about him signing with Sundowns.

“I told him don’t leave. We, the people of Stellenbosch love you so much. We already lost Deano [Deano van Rooyen is a former Stellenbosch FC player who signed with Orlando Pirates],” Hendrikse said. However, the reply from soccer had him shocked. “He was so aggressive and said: ‘jy se nie vir my nie’ [You don't tell me.]. I thought I’d take my cap off so he could see who I was because I am well-known in the area but he left,” Hendrikse said.

As he left the toilet he would never in his wildest dreams expect to be assaulted. “As I was walking back to my friend I got a warm feeling over my face. He hit with with a glass. Those whiskey tumblers. He said nothing. In the toilet he had no glass so he must have gone to fetch it. The glass broke in my face. I really don’t know who helped me. But at the time he was wearing a green top and I was kicked by another person who was wearing a red top. “When he hit me with the glass I just went down. The bouncers took me to a room and my friend took me to hospital,” Hendrikse said.

He and the doctor who saw him filed criminal charges. “I filed criminal charges by 6am on Sunday morning.” Hendrikse told IOL he was just glad he did not lose sight in his eye. He had received between 20 to 25 stitches under his eye, along his nose and his head.

“I also lost my personal belongings such as phones and wallet. One of the phones was at Centraal and the rest of my items were with him. He took it and then gave it to his former team manager at Stellenbosch FC who got someone to return it to me,” Hendrikse said. He also urged for safety at clubs in the area be prioritised. “We respect and support these guys. Our children and young people look up to them. The spotlight needs to be shined on how professional athletes behave in public when drinking, especially footballers.

“These guys should know how to behave in public. He is a Bafana Bafana player. We support these guys, we buy the tickets to watch games to support them. Hurting someone with a glass shows criminality and the mentality of that person,” Hendrikse said. Hendrikse, who is a tour guide would be unable to work for the next two weeks due to his injuries. Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident.