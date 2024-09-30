Community heroes: Limpopo residents prevent attempted sexual assault

A 40-year old suspect, who was busted after trying to sexually assault a woman in Malamulele, Limpopo, is expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 30. Community members responded to a woman’s screams in the bushes near Malamulele, arriving at the scene in time to stop her attacker and prevent the suspect from sexually assaulting her on Saturday night, September 28.

“Witnesses heard a woman screaming hysterically for help in the bushes near Malamulele Extention B. “Realising the severity of the situation, several individuals ran to the scene, thus providing immediate assistance to the victim and rescuing her from the cruel rapist,” the Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said. The police officers on patrol arrived shortly after and arrested the suspect, who tried to flee. The arrest was made with the help of the community.

The suspect will face a charge of attempted rape in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court. The acting provincial commissioner, Major General Samuel Manala, has praised the residents for their actions, highlighting the role of community involvement in crime prevention. “Thanks to the swift response of these community members, the victim was safely rescued, and the suspect apprehended by the police.