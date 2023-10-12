Community in shock after elderly couple found dead in their Westville home

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said they were alerted to a call for assistance at the home in Westville North.

The Westville community is reeling in shock after the bodies of an elderly couple were found in their home on Thursday.

"On arrival, paramedics met with the gardener, who informed the medics that he had arrived for work and couldn't gain access to the premises and saw two occupants lying in a pool of blood. On the dining room floor," he said.

Jamieson said paramedics entered the home to find the couple, both in their 80s, with fatal gunshot wounds.

"Unfortunately, both of them showed no signs of life and were declared deceased on the scene. Police arrived a short while later, and paramedics handed the scene over to them. At this point, the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, police will be investigating," Jamieson said.