Community outrage as 79-year-old man arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 79-year-old man following allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl, prompting community outrage and intervention. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the incident occurred on March 30, 2025. The girl was playing outside with her siblings when the suspect allegedly lured her to his home and sexually assaulted her.

The situation quickly escalated after a vigilant community member received information about the incident and rushed to the suspect’s house in an attempt to rescue the girl. When the man reportedly refused to open the door, the community was mobilised. "The community members then mobilised and went to the house in numbers," said Ndubane. "They then reportedly ordered the suspect to open the door, and during the process, the man was assaulted by the community members."

Word quickly spread, reaching the victim’s mother and other community members. "The police were alerted about the incident as well, and they went to the scene where the man was whisked away," said Ndubane. The young victim was rushed to the hospital and a case of rape was opened.

"Meanwhile, the man was apprehended and charged accordingly," said Ndubane. The suspect appeared at the Acornhoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the incident and expressed strong concern stating that he has welcomed the arrest and raised a serious concern regarding incidents of rapes and sexual offences in the province.