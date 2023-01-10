Community torch cars after boy,8, killed in illegal drag race in Gauteng

Durban - An eight-year-old boy was killed after illegal drag racers crashed into several pedestrians in the Daveyton area in Etwatwa on Sunday just before 8pm. “Tragedy struck when two motor vehicles, involved in an illegal drag race at the corner of Simunye Street and Madikizela Drive in Etwatwa, collided with several pedestrians,” said Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa.

“It is alleged that a white Toyota Etios and a white Nissan 1400 were engaged in an illegal drag race, when the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of the vehicle and collided with a group of minors and adults, between the ages of eight and 37, who were walking on the sidewalk. “An eight-year-old boy died on the scene, and two 12-year-old boys, who sustained slight injuries, were transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.” She said emergency services treated three other pedestrians, aged 12, 30 and 37, for shock.

Police said the driver of the Toyota Etios, believed to be around 50 years old, was attacked by community members and his vehicle set alight. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Thepa said the driver of the white Nissan 1400 fled the scene on foot to avoid the violent community members.

His vehicle was also set alight. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated. “The EMPD urges members of the community to report illegal street racing to the authorities immediately, and refrain from taking the law into their own hands,” said Thepa.

