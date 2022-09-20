Company director released on bail after allegedly defrauding Sassa of R490K

Pretoria - The East London Magistrate’s court has released a company director who allegedly defrauded the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of R490 000, on R2000 bail. The company had allegedly submitted fraudulent documents as part of their bid to secure a R490 000 tender.

On December 1 2014, the project manager at Sassa submitted a request for construction of local offices at Kareedouw, Port St Johns, Mount Fletcher, Sterkspruit and Ntabankulu. Thobile Maxwell Kamte, the director of Max KMT Trading, submitted quotations for the tender and was later appointed. He allegedly submitted an invoice to the tune of R490 000, but it was later discovered that his company did not have the required construction certifications.

He was released on R2000 bail this week. “A tender was later advertised where suppliers were invited to submit quotations,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. “An invoice to the value of more than R490 000 is reported to have been submitted by the supplier and payment was effected. It was later established that the supplier was not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) even though the supplier submitted a CIDB certificate during the submission of tender documents. The certificate was later found to be fraudulent,” Mgolodela added.

Mgolodela said Kamte was arrested on Monday and was released on bail of R2 000 on Tuesday. The matter was postponed to September 26. IOL