Company directors sentenced for defrauding Sars

Two company directors and their entity from the Eastern Cape have been sentenced on fraud charges in the East London Regional Court. Directors Joran Gengan, 33, and Sandra Shaloyan, 55, along with their entity Bufallo City on the Move Close Corporation (CC) were convicted of defrauding the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the crimes were committed during 2017. “In 2017, Gengan and Shaloyan submitted fraudulent tax returns on behalf of their company to South African Revenue Services (Sars) which entitled them to a tax rebate of more than R760,000. During auditing, irregularities were picked up and the matter was referred to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks for extensive probing. “The duo was arrested by the Hawks in 2021 and was released on warning,” Mgolodela said.

After numerous court appearances the court sentenced the company to a R5,000 fine. Gengan and Shaloyan were sentenced to three years imprisonment suspended for five years on condition that they do not commit the same offence of fraud or theft during the suspension period. They were also ordered to pay back Sars.