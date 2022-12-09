Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
ConCourt dismisses Limpho Hani, SACP’s application to reconsider Janusz Walus’ parole

Late Chris Hani's wife Limpho Hani during a parole hearing of Chris Hanis's killer Janusz Walus at Pretoria High Court. Picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 56m ago

Durban – The Constitutional Court has dismissed Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani’s appeal to reconsider the parole of Janusz Walus. Walus killed South African struggle hero, Chris Hani, in April 1993 and the ConCourt announced Walus’ parole last month.

Hani and the South African Communist Party tried to persuade the highest court in the land to reconsider its previous decision.

News24 reported that the court dismissed the application because the applicants failed to make a case for a rescission reconsideration.

The report went on to say that the ConCourt added that there was “much overlap” between submissions made by Minister [of Correctional Services], Ronald Lamola, regarding Walus' parole as well as those submitted by the SACP and Hani. The court said both had been “adequately considered”.

Earlier this week, Walus was placed on parole under strict conditions with effect from Wednesday. This follows the Concourt's judgment last month.

“Offender Walus was only discharged from hospital as he had been receiving treatment after he was involved in a stabbing incident. He will serve two years under community corrections in line with the parole regime upon which he is released,” the Department of Justice and Correctional Services said in a media statement.

IOL

