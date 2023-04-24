Condoms, dagga seized by police during impromptu search at Ekurhuleni school

Pretoria - Police confiscated several illicit substances and pairs of scissors from learners at Dowerglen Secondary School in Ekurhuleni during a search operation aimed at heightening safety. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the operation was conducted on Friday, in conjunction with the SAPS.

“On Friday, 21 April 2023, between 07:30 and 10:30, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s social crime prevention and K9 units, in conjunction with the Edenvale SAPS, conducted a school search at Dowerglen Secondary School, where illicit substances and dangerous weapons were confiscated,” said Thepa. “In the successful operation, 425 female and 399 male learners were searched. On the premises, 16 classrooms and four bathrooms were searched, while outside the classes, the scholar transporters outside the school yard, were also searched. Hundreds of learners at Dowerglen Secondary School were search by police officers. Photo: EMPD “During the intervention, members discovered two packets of dagga, three scissors, one e-cigarette, one packet of condoms, and two Ziploc bags of dagga abandoned on the school grounds.”

Thepa said the pupils found with the illicit substances were handed over to the school authorities. “All the above confiscated items were handed in at Edenvale SAPS, and the students found in possession of illegal substances and weapons, were handed over to the principal and the school governing body (SGB) for the disciplinary action,” she said. “The EMPD applauds the partnership with other stakeholders, to roll out such operations, that promote safer schools within the City of Ekurhuleni.”

Last week, officers from the EMPD’s social crime prevention unit conducted a school search at the Hoërskool John Voster in Nigel in the ongoing drive to conscientise learners about school and road safety. At the time, Thepa said “nothing sinister” was uncovered during the search. “With the reopening of schools for the second term, the EMPD social crime unit continued where they left off last term, with an ongoing roll-out of school searches, across the City of Ekurhuleni. This intervention is aimed at creating a safer environment in schools, for teaching and learning to take place peacefully,” said Thepa.