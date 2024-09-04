Congolese national who gave rape victim R300 sentenced

A Congolese national has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bityi Regional Court in the Eastern Cape for rape. Juslain Cocki Chicha, 36, was found guilty of raping a 28-year-old woman on October 26, 2020.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Luxolo Tyali confirmed that Chicha lured the victim with a job offer into a terrifying ordeal. The court heard the woman, who was seeking employment, hitched a ride with Chicha, who was a passenger in a vehicle. After offering her employment and exchanging contact details, Chicha directed her to Viedgesville, promising her employment at his shop. When the woman arrived at the location, she was led to a building that was not a legitimate workplace.

The court heard when Chicha got her into the building, he threatened her with a knife and then raped her. After the assault, Chicha offered the woman R300, but she managed to escape during this time. The court heard the woman fled to Mthatha and reported the crime to the Madeira police station. She underwent a medical examination and counselling at the Sinawe Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

The investigation revealed that the building used by Chicha was not his residence. He was apprehended two months later after being identified by the victim in Mqanduli town. DNA evidence collected from the TCC linked Chicha to the crime, leading to his conviction. The Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo praised the diligent efforts of the prosecutor, TCC staff, and the investigating officers for their thorough work. He also highlighted the significant role of the Thuthuzela Care Centres, which have expanded from 55 in 2020/2021 to 64 nationwide, in providing vital support and services to victims of sexual violence.