Constable on the run after shooting a man who was watching TV at his Soweto home

Police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is on the hunt for a police Constable after he allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen Soweto, Johannesburg. Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said the officer is linked to the Railway Protection and Security Services at Park Station.

Suping said the shooting incident happened on Thursday after 5pm. "According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was home watching a soccer match with his brother on TV, when he received a call to come outside. "He was allegedly shot by the caller who was in full police uniform. After the incident the accused officer fled the scene in a silver Toyota Etios," said Suping.

Suping said the victim was declared dead at the scene and had a gunshot wound on his chest. "A bullet and cartridge were found at the crime scene. The deceased was taken to Diepkloof Mortuary," she added. Suping further explained that on the day of the incident, the accused officer was supposed to report for night duty at his work base, but he failed to show up.

"Ipid has taken over the investigation and a murder case has been opened. A search for the accused officer is ongoing," said Suping. In another matter, Ipid said the 42-year-old Eldorado Park police officer who fatally shot his 22-year-old girlfriend has been charged with murder. IOL reported on Thursday that the deceased woman, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, who was a member of the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, colloquially known as amaPanyaza, worked with the officer at the Eldorado Park police station.