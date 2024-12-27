Constable released on R2,000 bail after assaulting two men at a tavern with his service pistol

A 35-year-old police Constable has been released on R2,000 bail by the Ganyesa Magistrate Court in the North West on Friday. Ernest Lekwape, who is stationed Bray Police Station, is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This comes after Lekwape allegedly tried to kill Tshepang Tshetlhana, 21, and allegedly assaulted Bokamoso Kontle, 19. Police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on the day, December 24, 2024, an argument ensued between the officer and one of the victims about an amplifier while they were at the tavern in Ganyesa. Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said Lekwape thereafter went home and fetched his work firearm and went back to the tavern.

"Upon arrival at the tavern, the accused officer assaulted Bokamoso Kontle with his firearm. When the victim’s friend, Tshetlhana tried to intervene, he was shot in the back by the accused officer with his service pistol," said Suping "Both victims were taken to a medical centre for treatment, but Bokamoso Kontle was discharged on the same day from the medical centre. The weapon has been taken to the Forensic Laboratory for analysis," added Suping. The case has been remanded to February 18, 2025, for further investigation.

In another matter, Ipid said it is on the hunt for a police Constable after he allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen Soweto, Johannesburg. Suping said the officer is linked to the Railway Protection and Security Services at Park Station. Suping said the shooting incident happened on Thursday, December 26, 2024, after 5pm.

"According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was home watching a soccer match with his brother on TV, when he received a call to come outside. "He was allegedly shot by the caller who was in full police uniform. After the incident the accused officer fled the scene in a silver Toyota Etios," said Suping. Suping said the victim was declared dead at the scene and had a gunshot wound on his chest.