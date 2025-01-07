Constable released on R5,000 bail after shooting a man who was watching TV at his Soweto home

Constable Tau Ledwaba has been released on R5,000 bail after he allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen Soweto, Johannesburg. Ledwaba was released after briefly appearing in the Protea Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Ledwaba allegedly killed the deceased with his service pistol while in full police uniform on December 26, 2024. Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said Ledwaba is stationed at the Railway Protection and Security Services at Park Station, Johannesburg. Suping said the shooting incident happened on Thursday after 5pm.

"According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was home watching a soccer match with his brother on TV, when he received a call to come outside. "He was allegedly shot by the caller who was in full police uniform. After the incident the accused officer fled the scene in a silver Toyota Etios," said Suping. Suping said the victim was declared dead at the scene and had a gunshot wound on his chest.

"A bullet and cartridge were found at the crime scene. The deceased was taken to Diepkloof Mortuary," she added. Suping further explained that on the day of the incident, the accused officer was supposed to report for night duty at his work base, but failed to show up. "Ipid has taken over the investigation and a murder case has been opened. A search for the accused officer is ongoing," said Suping.

In another similar matter, a 42-year-old police officer based at the Eldorado Park police station in Johannesburg, Mandla Buthelezi, appeared before the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday, charged with the brutal murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler. The case against Buthelezi was postponed to February 26, while he remains in custody. Ipid said Buthelezi allegedly shot and killed his 22-year-old girlfriend on December 26, 2024, following a domestic dispute.

IOL reported at the time that Keppler, who was a member of the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, colloquially known as amaPanyaza, worked with the officer at Eldorado Park police station. Suping said the sergeant, who turned the gun on himself after shooting Keppler, was discharged from hospital and is detained at Moroka SAPS. The station commander at Eldorado Park, Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke said the shooting happened around 3pm.

"It's alleged that at about 3pm, the officer went to number 4 Smarag Street Eldorado Park to visit his crime prevention warden girlfriend. "She was off duty at the time of the incident. The officer was in the company of another constable, and he was under the influence of alcohol," said Maluleke. [email protected]