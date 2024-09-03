Construction worker found dead in Buffelsdraai

A construction worker was found dead in Buffelsdraai, north-west of Durban, near the small town of Verulam on Saturday morning.
The body was discovered several metres down an embankment by a passer-by who alerted a Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officer on patrol.
Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the officers responded to the pedestrian’s report at around 7am, located the body of a man who sustained gunshot wounds to both of his thighs.
Rusa paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed the man had died. A trail of blood was traced from the embankment to a road about 100 metres away.
Local residents identified the deceased as a construction worker who lived in the area.
“The public informed Reaction Officers that the deceased was known. He was employed at a construction company and resided in the area,” Balram said.
According to witnesses, the man was last seen drinking with a friend the night before, Balram said. His mobile phone was found on him at the scene.
The police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the incident.
“Police in Inanda are investigating a murder case following an incident in which a 31-year-old man was fatally shot by unknown people on Saturday, August 31 in Buffelsdraai.
The victim was found lying on the side on the road with gunshot wounds on the body. The motive for the killing is unknown,“ Netshiunda said.
IOL News