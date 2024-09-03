Construction worker found dead in Buffelsdraai

A construction worker was found dead in Buffelsdraai, north-west of Durban, near the small town of Verulam on Saturday morning. The body was discovered several metres down an embankment by a passer-by who alerted a Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officer on patrol.

Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the officers responded to the pedestrian’s report at around 7am, located the body of a man who sustained gunshot wounds to both of his thighs. Rusa paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed the man had died. A trail of blood was traced from the embankment to a road about 100 metres away. Local residents identified the deceased as a construction worker who lived in the area.

“The public informed Reaction Officers that the deceased was known. He was employed at a construction company and resided in the area,” Balram said. According to witnesses, the man was last seen drinking with a friend the night before, Balram said. His mobile phone was found on him at the scene. The police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the incident.