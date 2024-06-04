Contract killing: Limpopo woman jailed for 25 years for orchestrating hit on her husband

A Limpopo woman who was found guilty of killing her husband has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail. Kedibone Lonia Nyathi, 47, was sentenced in the Limpopo High Court after she pleaded guilty to killing her husband, Sandy Nyathi.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said the incident took place on December 3, 2022 in Enable Village in the district of Mopani. Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the accused was previously charged alongside three teenagers who she had contracted to kill her husband. Dzhangi said the three accused: Remember Surprise Malepe, 19, Ethen Raganya and Poopo Ventry Mabela, both 18, entered into a Section 105A plea and sentence agreement with the State.

Malepe was jailed to an effective 10 years, while Raganya and Mabela were sentenced to an effective eight years each. “After their conviction and sentence, the trio became State witnesses and the case against Nyathi was separated.” The NPA said Nyathi did an about turn, and before going to trial, decided to plead guilty.

In her Section 105A plea and sentence agreement Nyathi revealed that she contracted the three teenagers to kill her husband for a fee of R15,000. “She further asked her accomplices to stage a hijacking by barricading the road that she would travel on with her husband.” On the day of the murder, Nyathi drove their vehicle, pretending that she was accompanying her husband to work.

“She told her accomplices to block the road. “Before she reached the workplace, she then stopped the car and asked the deceased to remove objects which were thrown into the road.” Nyathi said when her husband alighted from the vehicle he was stabbed to death and one of the accused pretended to attack her.